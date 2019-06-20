APD: One person in custody after police pursuit | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
June 20, 2019 02:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man was taken into custody after a police pursuit in southwest Albuquerque.

Police arrested Albert Sedillo near Sage and Unser around noon Thursday.

Police said Sedillo, who had recently been released from prison, was threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Investigators said Sedillo found his ex-girlfriend at her home Wednesday night, fired a shot but hit someone else in the leg. That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Sedillo allegedly then stole a vehicle in the neighborhood. Police located him Thursday and arrested him after a pursuit in southwest Albuquerque. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: June 20, 2019 02:58 PM
Created: June 20, 2019 12:10 PM

