APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque

Justine Lopez
Updated: December 03, 2019 09:56 PM
Created: December 03, 2019 09:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- APD is investigating a shooting near Louisiana and Gibson.

Police located a male subject in the street who appeared to have a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UNM Hospital to be treated for his injuries and is listed in critical condition.

Information on a suspect has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


