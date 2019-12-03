APD: One person injured in shooting in SE Albuquerque

Justine Lopez
Updated: December 03, 2019 09:56 PM
Created: December 03, 2019 09:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-- APD is investigating a shooting near Louisiana and Gibson.
Police located a male subject in the street who appeared to have a gunshot wound.
He was transported to UNM Hospital to be treated for his injuries and is listed in critical condition.
Information on a suspect has not yet been released.
