APD: Early investigation 'suggests' Subway employee shot, killed armed man Tuesday morning

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 14, 2021 08:51 AM
Created: September 14, 2021 06:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An early APD investigation is suggesting a Subway employee shot and killed an armed man who tried to rob the restaurant.

APD responded to 1306 Gibson Blvd. S.E., at around 5:20 a.m., where they found an a person had been shot and killed. According to employees, a person walked into the Subway with a gun and attempted to rob the establishment at gun point.  

Detectives are in the early stages of their investigation and are working to secure a warrant to search the restaurant. The person who died has not yet been identified. 

This is a developing story and we will have more details on kob.com and on KOB 4 as they become available. 


