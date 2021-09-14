APD: Early investigation 'suggests' Subway employee shot, killed armed man Tuesday morning

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – An early APD investigation is suggesting a Subway employee shot and killed an armed man who tried to rob the restaurant.
APD responded to 1306 Gibson Blvd. S.E., at around 5:20 a.m., where they found an a person had been shot and killed. According to employees, a person walked into the Subway with a gun and attempted to rob the establishment at gun point.
Detectives are in the early stages of their investigation and are working to secure a warrant to search the restaurant. The person who died has not yet been identified.
