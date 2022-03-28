APD: One person shot near I-25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez | KOB 4

APD: One person shot near I-25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: March 28, 2022 07:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD is investigating a shooting in the area of I-25 and Avenida Cesar Chavez early Monday.

According to APD, officers responded around 2 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting in the area of 800 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE. They arrived and found a person with gunshot wounds. The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Detectives are investigating the scene further for more details. Eastbound and westbound Avenida Cesar Chavez – and the ramps to I-25 – were closed as a result. 

Further details are limited regarding this active and ongoing investigation. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.


