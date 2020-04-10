APD Open Space officers will be stationed at trailheads this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city's Open Space Division and the Albuquerque Police Department are teaming up this weekend. They will be stationed at trailheads across the city to ensure that people are following gathering and social distancing guidelines.

"Open Space areas have been quite busy the past few weeks," said Dave Simon, the director of the city's Parks and Recreation department. "We need everyone's help to follow the rules so we can keep Open Space open."