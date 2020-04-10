APD Open Space officers will be stationed at trailheads this weekend | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Created: April 10, 2020 12:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The city's Open Space Division and the Albuquerque Police Department are teaming up this weekend. They will be stationed at trailheads across the city to ensure that people are following gathering and social distancing guidelines.

"Open Space areas have been quite busy the past few weeks," said Dave Simon, the director of the city's Parks and Recreation department. "We need everyone's help to follow the rules so we can keep Open Space open." 

Open Space staff and volunteers will be reminding the public to practice social distancing and not to gather in groups larger than five people.

Officers will also be patrolling the streets adjacent to the trailheads to enforce parking rules. Illegally parked vehicles may be cited or towed. 

The city also wants to remind the public to follow proper trail etiquette and safety: 

  • Pick up trash and pet waste
  • Stay on designated trails 
  • Let others know of your hiking plans
  • Bring a map, know where you're going
  • Bring water, sunscreen and a snack


