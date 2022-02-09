APD: Pedestrian fatally struck Wednesday near UNM | KOB 4
WATCH > Winter Olympics: Watch live coverage of alpine skiing and more
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APD: Pedestrian fatally struck Wednesday near UNM

APD: Pedestrian fatally struck Wednesday near UNM

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 09, 2022 11:40 AM
Created: February 09, 2022 11:34 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian struck by two different vehicles near UNM. 

Officers were called Wednesday morning to Lomas Boulevard, east of Yale Boulevard, in response to a pedestrian-vehicle crash.

According to APD, the pedestrian was crossing Lomas – from south to north – when they were struck by a vehicle and then another.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates. 


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Homelessness in Albuquerque: Setting fires outside homes, businesses for warmth
Homelessness in Albuquerque: Setting fires outside homes, businesses for warmth
Another wellness hotel opens in Albuquerque metro
Another wellness hotel opens in Albuquerque metro
BCSO: Deadly pedestrian crash closes southbound I-25
BCSO: Deadly pedestrian crash closes southbound I-25
Parents of 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run share hopes for justice, change
Parents of 7-year-old killed in hit-and-run share hopes for justice, change
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 1,412 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 1,412 additional COVID-19 cases