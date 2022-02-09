APD: Pedestrian fatally struck Wednesday near UNM

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 09, 2022 11:40 AM
Created: February 09, 2022 11:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian struck by two different vehicles near UNM.
Officers were called Wednesday morning to Lomas Boulevard, east of Yale Boulevard, in response to a pedestrian-vehicle crash.
According to APD, the pedestrian was crossing Lomas – from south to north – when they were struck by a vehicle and then another.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor. Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company