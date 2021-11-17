APD: Pedestrian hit, killed on Central | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 17, 2021 08:03 PM
Created: November 17, 2021 06:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle at Central and Pennsylvania.

Police said the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries on scene.

The intersection will be closed as police investigate.

According to police, a pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning and officers were also called to a pedestrian crash Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


