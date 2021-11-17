APD: Pedestrian hit, killed on Central

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle at Central and Pennsylvania.
Police said the pedestrian succumbed to their injuries on scene.
The intersection will be closed as police investigate.
According to police, a pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning and officers were also called to a pedestrian crash Tuesday night.
