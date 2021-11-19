APD: Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 19, 2021 08:59 PM
Created: November 19, 2021 08:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to police, a pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in northwest Albuquerque.
Police said the hit-and-run was at Candelaria and 2nd Street Friday evening. The pedestrian has been taken to the hospital where they are listed in critical condition.
APD said the area will be closed for the duration of the investigation.
