APD: Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run

Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 26, 2021 07:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in southeast Albuquerque.
Police said the hit-and-run happened at Ortiz Drive and Anderson Avenue.
According to APD, the pedestrian was taken to UNMH where they are listed in critical condition.
Information is limited at this time.
