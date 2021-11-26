APD: Pedestrian in critical condition following hit-and-run | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Created: November 26, 2021 07:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A pedestrian is in critical condition following a hit-and-run in southeast Albuquerque.

Police said the hit-and-run happened at Ortiz Drive and Anderson Avenue.

According to APD, the pedestrian was taken to UNMH where they are listed in critical condition.

Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


