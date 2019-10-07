APD: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40, under the Carlisle bridge | KOB 4
LIVE CAMERA > Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta
Advertisement

APD: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40, under the Carlisle bridge

APD: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40, under the Carlisle bridge

Christina Rodriguez
October 07, 2019 09:08 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police were on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on westbound I-40, under the Carlisle bridge. The far right lanes of I-40 were closed as police investigated the incident Monday morning. 

Advertisement

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Tanner Tixier said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they died as a result of their injuries. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 07, 2019 09:08 AM
Created: October 07, 2019 07:27 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Caught on camera: Brawl at Salt Yard west
Caught on camera: Brawl at Salt Yard west
Police search for man accused of killing his girlfriend
Police search for man accused of killing his girlfriend
Chopper 4 captures stunning view of balloons
Chopper 4 captures stunning view of balloons
Use of force in question following March arrest in Belen
Use of force in question following March arrest in Belen
Second morning of Balloon Fiesta was picture perfect
Second morning of Balloon Fiesta was picture perfect
Advertisement



Balloons fill the Albuquerque sky early Monday morning
Balloons fill the Albuquerque sky early Monday morning
Green flag: Third day of Balloon Fiesta is a go
Green flag: Third day of Balloon Fiesta is a go
Day 3: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
Day 3: Steve Stucker's Balloon Fiesta Forecast
APD: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40, under the Carlisle bridge
APD: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40, under the Carlisle bridge
Caught on camera: Brawl at Salt Yard west
Caught on camera: Brawl at Salt Yard west