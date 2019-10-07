APD: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-40, under the Carlisle bridge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police were on scene of a crash involving a pedestrian on westbound I-40, under the Carlisle bridge. The far right lanes of I-40 were closed as police investigated the incident Monday morning.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Tanner Tixier said the pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they died as a result of their injuries.
Information is limited at this time.
