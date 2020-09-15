APD: Pedestrian killed in crash on Montgomery | KOB 4
APD: Pedestrian killed in crash on Montgomery

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 15, 2020 07:44 AM
Created: September 15, 2020 07:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department responded to a fatal crash on Montgomery Tuesday morning. 

The vehicle versus pedestrian crash was just east of the frontage road. 

"The pedestrian is deceased and the APD traffic unit has been called out," APD spokesperson Tanner Tixier said in an email. 

Police advise that morning commuters avoid the area.


