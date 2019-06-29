Police arrest person barricaded in a residence on San Pedro | KOB 4
Police arrest person barricaded in a residence on San Pedro

Christina Rodriguez
June 29, 2019 01:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Policen negotiated with a person barricaded inside a residence on San Pedro, north of Constitution and south of Indian School.  

A person was taken into custody without incident.

There is limited information available at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. 

Updated: June 29, 2019 01:41 PM
Created: June 29, 2019 12:24 PM

