APD: Person found dead at West Side apartment complex

Updated: December 23, 2021 05:53 PM
Created: December 23, 2021 04:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a homicide on Albuquerque's West Side near Central and Coors.
According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Bluewater Village apartments around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for an individual "possibly shot."
Police said one person was found dead. Information is limited at this time.
By KOB 4's count, this is the 111th homicide under investigation by APD this year.
