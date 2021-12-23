APD: Person found dead at West Side apartment complex | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APD: Person found dead at West Side apartment complex

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 23, 2021 05:53 PM
Created: December 23, 2021 04:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police are investigating a homicide on Albuquerque's West Side near Central and Coors.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Bluewater Village apartments around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for an individual "possibly shot."

Police said one person was found dead. Information is limited at this time.

By KOB 4's count, this is the 111th homicide under investigation by APD this year.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 44 new deaths, 1,150 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 44 new deaths, 1,150 additional COVID-19 cases
APD: Person found dead at West Side apartment complex
APD: Person found dead at West Side apartment complex
Video: Elephant dances to Christmas carol at ABQ BioPark Zoo
Video: Elephant dances to Christmas carol at ABQ BioPark Zoo
Forecasters: New Mexico should brace for worsening drought
A finger of the Rio Grande flows near Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque say the last three months have been very dry for many parts of New Mexico and more warm, dry weather is expected through the winter. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)
Christmas inflatables found slashed at NE Albuquerque home
Christmas inflatables found slashed at NE Albuquerque home