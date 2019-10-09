APD: Person found dead following possible shooting | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: Person found dead following possible shooting

APD: Person found dead following possible shooting

KOB Web Staff
October 09, 2019 05:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that led to the discovery of a deceased individual.

Advertisement

The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Eagle Ranch Road near Paseo del Norte.

Police have not provided any other information.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: October 09, 2019 05:36 PM
Created: October 09, 2019 05:24 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Mother charged with child abuse resulting in death of toddler
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Hotel in Santa Fe named one of best in country
Hotel in Santa Fe named one of best in country
Advertisement



15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
15-year-old accused of killing teens accuses someone else of pulling the trigger
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
Same-day registration not offered for Nov. 5 election
Same-day registration not offered for Nov. 5 election
APS lays out path forward following superintendent's retirement announcement
APS lays out path forward following superintendent's retirement announcement
Skilled 4 Work: Women preparing for jobs in trades
Skilled 4 Work: Women preparing for jobs in trades