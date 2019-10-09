APD: Person found dead following possible shooting
KOB Web Staff
October 09, 2019 05:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that led to the discovery of a deceased individual.
The incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Eagle Ranch Road near Paseo del Norte.
Police have not provided any other information.
