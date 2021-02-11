APD: Person found dead inside home in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 11, 2021 11:42 AM
Created: February 11, 2021 11:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police have launched their second homicide investigation Thursday. 

Police said investigators are on scene after someone was found dead inside a home on Jade Ave. in northeast Albuquerque, near San Pedro and San Francisco. 

Information is limited at this time. 

This marks the third homicide call out within 24 hours, and the fifth police investigation so far this week:  


