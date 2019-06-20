City plans to allocate funds to APD's Shield Unit

"This unit was designed to address a need of lack of communication between the DA's office and Albuquerque police," said Tracy Drager, a detective with the unit. "We both didn't understand what the other group needed."

The APD Shield Unit started in 2017 to address case backlogs, but has grown to 12 full-time employees.

"We have one more set of eyes on it making sure, is anything missing? Is there anything else we could investigate?" Drager said.

She said they have worked on 3,000 cases just this past year. With Mayor Tim Keller's go-ahead and $800,000 – that caseload is expected to double.

"I think one of the big benefits we've got is we've taken some of the administrative work off of the officers. They are no longer having to chase down that receipt from three weeks ago," Drager said. "They're not able to answer that new call of someone just got shot or stabbed or whatever the call is."

The unit is not just helping officers, but helping people in the community who want justice.

"We tell our group all of the time, we are helping those victims get their cases prosecuted so that the victims have their day in court as well," Drager said. "It's very important to us to make sure our victims, our community stops being victimized."

While the unit has already expanded, it's hoping to grow even more.

KOB 4 is still trying to get the data on how many cases have been indicted as a result of that help.