APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque
Christina Rodriguez
August 30, 2019 12:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There is police activity in southeast Albuquerque, near San Pedro Drive and Eastern Avenue.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said tactical units have been activated.
Police advise that drivers stay away from the area. Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
