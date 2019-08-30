APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD: Police activity in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
August 30, 2019 12:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There is police activity in southeast Albuquerque, near San Pedro Drive and Eastern Avenue. 

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said tactical units have been activated. 

Police advise that drivers stay away from the area. Information is limited at this time. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: August 30, 2019 12:15 PM
Created: August 30, 2019 12:14 PM

