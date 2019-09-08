APD: Police investigating homicide in NW Albuquerque
Justine Lopez
September 08, 2019 09:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide after a brown SUV crashed into a building at the intersection of Central and Walter Sunday morning.
Law enforcement officials initially thought it was a fatal motor vehicle accident, but evidence showed that the driver sustained a gunshot wound to the head.
The male driver has not been identified.
Details are limited at this time.
