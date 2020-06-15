APD Police Union ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Keller’s new Community Safety Department

Willoughby also questions how the new department will be funded.

“This program is going to have to be pretty robust for it to actually carry the burden of what's going on with the Albuquerque Police Department. We’re understaffed. We don't have enough police officers. We don't have enough detectives. We can barely stay above water responding to priority one and crime calls,” he said.

Mayor Keller said tens of millions of dollars can be redistributed within the city budget.

“We can do this with existing funding. It's truly restructuring, but we also want to invest in areas that show progress like violence intervention and diversion,” the mayor said during a Monday press conference.

Still, Willoughby expressed concerns over what the lasting economic effects of COVID-19 will be.

“The thing that makes me apprehensive is that with COVID-19, we really don't know what the impact of our budget is going to be,” he said. “What is the impact long term to the gross receipts tax and Albuquerque going to be realistically able to invest in a new program?”

Willoughby hopes the union will have a seat at the table as city leaders start to work out the details of the new department.