APD posting crime statistics on Facebook

May 13, 2019
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is releasing new crime statistics.
Many people will notice them on Facebook.
It’s part of a new effort to inform citizens how much the police department is working.
“It’s not necessary but it’s something that we thought the public might be interested in,” said Gilbert Gallegos, spokesperson for APD.
The notice said APD responded to more than 8,200 calls for service last week. The post also detailed more than 100 arrests and 1,200 incident reports.
“We are looking at putting new tools on our website in terms of crime mapping, with more accurate numbers,” Gallegos said.
APD also plans to release the number of recovered firearms and cars in its weekly report.
