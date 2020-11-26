APD prepares for Black Friday despite statewide shutdown

Olvera said officers will be on the lookout for people and businesses violating the public health order.

"So APD is working side-by-side with the fire marshal's office and code enforcement unit and environmental health division where we assist them should they need any help identifying areas that need follow-up. So we will assist and cite those businesses if need be,” he said.

Police are usually on high alert this time of year patrolling mall parking lots of crimes like auto theft.

“Traditionally, there've been a lot of people visiting the malls, so in the event there are cars out there parked, we just want to continue ensuring people stay safe,” Olvera said.

Violations of the public health order could be considered a misdemeanor, which comes with a $100 fine and could escalate to six months in jail or both. Businesses in violation could also receive a $5,000 fine for breaking the rules.