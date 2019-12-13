APD promises better reporting of crime statistics | KOB 4
APD promises better reporting of crime statistics

Patrick Hayes
Updated: December 13, 2019 05:20 PM
Created: December 13, 2019 03:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is making changes to how it handles crime statistics.

The move comes after a discrepancy in the numbers. Earlier in the year, APD reported major drops in certain crimes. However, the department eventually learned the drops were not as significant as first reported.

On Friday, APD explained what went wrong.

“We want the public to be confident that we are capturing that data in a prompt way but also we capture it in a complete way,” said Deputy Chief J.J. Griego.

It turns out, a backlog of cases were not included during the count.

To keep that from happening again, they're increasing their staff from five to 15.

“The next time we release stats, what we're going to do is make sure we validate those statistics before we release them to the public," Griego said.

Last year, APD started using a new system that collects more detailed information. 

Police said they still need to process about 6,700 cashes.

Griego said the public won’t get that data until February 2020.

“We want to release the most complete data as we can,” he said. “We want to be transparent in that release of data, and what we're striving for is to get congruence in those two factors and ensure that we are releasing data that may change but it should not change as dramatic as it changed in this particular release."
 


