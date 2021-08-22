APD provides update on hospitalized officers | KOB 4

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 22, 2021 09:17 PM
Created: August 22, 2021 09:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina shared an update about the officers hospitalized following a shootout Thursday morning.

Medina said Officer Eichel, who was shot in the arm, wants to thank the community for all of the well wishes and hopes the public demands change to protect officers.

Officer Verbeck, who was shot in the neck, is still in pain, but has been able to meet with visitors.

The other two officers injured in the shootout have already been released from the hospital.


