APD provides update on hospitalized officers

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 22, 2021 09:17 PM
Created: August 22, 2021 09:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina shared an update about the officers hospitalized following a shootout Thursday morning.
Medina said Officer Eichel, who was shot in the arm, wants to thank the community for all of the well wishes and hopes the public demands change to protect officers.
Officer Verbeck, who was shot in the neck, is still in pain, but has been able to meet with visitors.
The other two officers injured in the shootout have already been released from the hospital.
Just spoke to Officer Eichel, he asked that I pass on to the community a big thank you for all the well wishes. He specifically said he hopes the community does not forget this and demands the changes to hold people accountable and protect officers as they are out doing their job— APD Chief of Police (@ABQPoliceChief) August 22, 2021
