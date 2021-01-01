APD receives fewer reports of New Year's gunfire, no arrests made | KOB 4

APD receives fewer reports of New Year's gunfire, no arrests made

Megan Abundis
Updated: January 01, 2021 10:08 PM
Created: January 01, 2021 05:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department reports that it received fewer calls than last year to report shots being fired as people celebrated the new year.

APD said it received 115 calls overnight, a drop of 14 calls.

The department utilized its new ShotSpotter technology to help track the gunshots.

Around midnight, APD received 77 ShotSpotter notifications.

However, no arrests were made.

The notifications require officers to go back out and luck at bullet cases. If officers find the bullet casings, they will run them from a program to check whether stolen guns were used to fire the shot.


