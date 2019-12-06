APD releases details about 2 police shootings

After negotiation tactics failed, police created a hostage rescue plan and entered the apartment. Upon entry, officers reported that Wood was pointing the gun at them, so they fired at him.

Wood died as a result of his wounds.

2629 Morningside Dr. NE

On Oct. 25, officers were dispatched after a woman called police and said a male pointed a gun and tried to rob her while she was in her car on Monroe St toward Candelaria Rd.

Officers located the suspect, driving a pickup, in the area with the help of the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter.

The officers attempted to pull the driver over on Morningside Drive, just north of Menaul.

As police were setting up the traffic stop, officers reported that the suspect, identified as Raymond Tahod, walked over to the officers, pointed a gun at them and began firing.

The officers fired back, hitting Tahod multiple times. Officials said the officers then attempted life-saving measures, but emergency crews determined Tahod was dead.