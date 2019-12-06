APD releases details about 2 police shootings

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department released more information Friday about two officer-involved shootings.
On the morning of Oct. 14, officers were dispatched to a domestic violence call. The caller had stated she received a text message from a friend that said her ex-boyfriend was at the apartment threatening her with a gun.
According to police officials, an officer, looking through a window, saw a man, later identified as Daniel Wood, pointing a gun at the back of a female's head. Officers reportedly made contact with Wood at the front door, but he refused to follow commands and went back inside the apartment.
After negotiation tactics failed, police created a hostage rescue plan and entered the apartment. Upon entry, officers reported that Wood was pointing the gun at them, so they fired at him.
Wood died as a result of his wounds.
On Oct. 25, officers were dispatched after a woman called police and said a male pointed a gun and tried to rob her while she was in her car on Monroe St toward Candelaria Rd.
Officers located the suspect, driving a pickup, in the area with the help of the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office helicopter.
The officers attempted to pull the driver over on Morningside Drive, just north of Menaul.
As police were setting up the traffic stop, officers reported that the suspect, identified as Raymond Tahod, walked over to the officers, pointed a gun at them and began firing.
The officers fired back, hitting Tahod multiple times. Officials said the officers then attempted life-saving measures, but emergency crews determined Tahod was dead.
