APD releases details of officer-involved shooting that killed murder suspect

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 25, 2020 12:40 PM
Created: November 25, 2020 12:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department released new details about a fatal police shooting that happened in October.
Police said it started just before 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Queen of Peace Chapel, near San Pedro and Mountain, where 52-year-old Matthew Montoya, shot and killed his estranged wife, Eva Montoya. A witness saw them fighting in the parking lot when Matthew shot Eva multiple times.
After that, Montoya went to Holy Child Catholic School in Tijeres where police say he tried to pick up his 9-year-old daughter. School officials were aware of an ongoing custody dispute between Eva and Matthew and did not allow him to take his daughter.
Detectives found out Montoya took off in a silver minivan, which they later located in a Northeast Heights neighborhood near Juan Tabo and Comanche around 1 p.m. Detectives had used emergency GPS locations from his phone.
When police arrived, they recognized Matthew in the rear portion of the van in the driveway. He was talking on the phone. Later, police found out Matthew was telling a friend that the police were coming after him and "they're going to kill me."
Police began giving verbal commands to Matthew to put his hands up and put his gun down. Detectives reported seeing Matthew pointing a gun at the other detectives. Police said it was difficult to see Matthew's body because he was laying in the area behind the front passenger seat. He was not complying with the commands from police.
Within a few minutes, a sergeant shot into the passenger side door where Matthew was laying. Detectives said Matthew still had the gun pointed at officers in his hand, so three detectives and one officer all shot "at least once" into the van. He was shot in the head and pronounced dead by Albuquerque Fire Rescue shortly after.
The officers from the Investigative Services Division who were involved in the shooting were:
