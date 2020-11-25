APD releases details of officer-involved shooting that killed murder suspect

When police arrived, they recognized Matthew in the rear portion of the van in the driveway. He was talking on the phone. Later, police found out Matthew was telling a friend that the police were coming after him and "they're going to kill me."

Police began giving verbal commands to Matthew to put his hands up and put his gun down. Detectives reported seeing Matthew pointing a gun at the other detectives. Police said it was difficult to see Matthew's body because he was laying in the area behind the front passenger seat. He was not complying with the commands from police.

Within a few minutes, a sergeant shot into the passenger side door where Matthew was laying. Detectives said Matthew still had the gun pointed at officers in his hand, so three detectives and one officer all shot "at least once" into the van. He was shot in the head and pronounced dead by Albuquerque Fire Rescue shortly after.

The officers from the Investigative Services Division who were involved in the shooting were: