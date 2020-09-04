APD releases more details about police shooting that resulted in death of beloved bar owner

Upon looking for potential suspects, a person told the officers that there was an armed individual behind a car. At the time, officers believed the individual was the suspect in the reported home invasion.

Officers told the man, who turned out to be Reiss, to show his hands. Police said he responded by saying, “No. You’re not the cops. No, you’re not cops!”

Officers said they noticed that the individual had a gun, but he reportedly refused to comply with their commands. Police fired at the man after reportedly being shot at. Reiss was taken to UNM Hospital where he died.

All three officers involved in the shooting have been with the department since 2017, and have not been involved in any prior police shootings, according to APD.

