APD releases more details about police shooting that resulted in death of beloved bar owner

Joshua Panas
Updated: September 04, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: September 04, 2020 03:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department released more information about the morning officers shot and killed a man who reported a home invasion in southeast Albuquerque.

Police said Kenneth Reiss, a beloved bar owner, called 911 and spoke with an operator for about five minutes but then stopped responding. The operator reportedly asked what Reiss was wearing and for his exact location, but he did not respond.

As officers arrived, they reported hearing a gunshot from the area near Reiss' house. Police said they later determined that Reiss had accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Officers said when they approached Reiss' house, there were no signs of forced entry or someone being shot. 

Upon looking for potential suspects, a person told the officers that there was an armed individual behind a car. At the time, officers believed the individual was the suspect in the reported home invasion. 

Officers told the man, who turned out to be Reiss, to show his hands. Police said he responded by saying, “No. You’re not the cops. No, you’re not cops!”

Officers said they noticed that the individual had a gun, but he reportedly refused to comply with their commands. Police fired at the man after reportedly being shot at. Reiss was taken to UNM Hospital where he died. 

All three officers involved in the shooting have been with the department since 2017, and have not been involved in any prior police shootings, according to APD. 

Read APD's full report 


