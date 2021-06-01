APD releases more information about 2 people who died while in custody

He was eventually handcuffed. However, officers noticed White in distress, so they flipped him on his back and performed CPR.

It was not successful, and White died at the scene.

"We're just letting the public know and be aware that these incidents happened without making any conclusion at all," said APD deputy commander Kyle Hartsock. "That's what the thorough investigations are for. And that's why it's two of them. One focuses on policies by one set of investigators. One focuses on prosecutors if there was criminal liability."

Another person died while in custody on April 15.

APD said they received a call from the girlfriend of Christopher Mora. She was concerned he was trying to kill himself.

When police arrived, APD said Mora had large cuts around his neck and body.

In the 911 call, Mora was unable to talk because of a cut to the throat.

Police asked Mora to drop his knife and he was tazed. Paramedics were on standby, but he eventually died.

APD has not released the cause of death in either case.

All officers are back on duty.

