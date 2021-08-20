APD releases names of injured officers

Kenny, who has been with APD since 1999, was treated and released from the hospital after being shot in his bulletproof vest.

Gunderson, who has been with APD since 2004, is in stable condition after suffering shrapnel wounds.

“We are incredibly grateful to the physicians and all the hospital staff at UNMH,” APD Chief Harold Medina said. “We continue to pray for the recovery of the brave officers who put their lives in harm’s way to keep the public safe.”

APD also released the name of the suspected shooter. They also seek help with information regarding the second suspect who was at the scene.