APD releases names of injured officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Police Department released the names of the four officers injured in Thursday's shooting in NE Albuquerque. 

The officers are Mario Verbeck, James Eichel, Sgt. Sean Kenny and Harry Gunderson. 

Verbeck, who has been with APD since 2004, was critically injured and remains in critical condition after being shot at the base of his neck.

Eichel, who has been with APD since 2009, is in stable condition after being shot in the arm.

Kenny, who has been with APD since 1999, was treated and released from the hospital after being shot in his bulletproof vest.

Gunderson, who has been with APD since 2004, is in stable condition after suffering shrapnel wounds.

“We are incredibly grateful to the physicians and all the hospital staff at UNMH,” APD Chief Harold Medina said. “We continue to pray for the recovery of the brave officers who put their lives in harm’s way to keep the public safe.”

APD also released the name of the suspected shooter. They also seek help with information regarding the second suspect who was at the scene.


