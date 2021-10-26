APD releases photos of car involved in Oct. 15 fatal shooting | KOB 4
APD releases photos of car involved in Oct. 15 fatal shooting

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 26, 2021 09:39 AM
Created: October 26, 2021 09:35 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD Crime Stoppers released a pictures of a 2015 Ford Mustang involved in an Oct. 15 crash and deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers on Oct. 15, at around 7:54 p.m., responded to a crash at Morris Street NE and Montgomery Boulevard NE where they found the driver of the Mercedes-Benz had been shot.

Witnesses stated the driver of the Ford, with a black racing stripe down the roof and hood, engaged in a verbal altercation with the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries. 

Anyone with information is eligible for up to a $1,000 reward. Tipsters will remain completely anonymous and are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531. 


