APD releases photos of car involved in Oct. 15 fatal shooting

Witnesses stated the driver of the Ford, with a black racing stripe down the roof and hood, engaged in a verbal altercation with the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries.

Anyone with information is eligible for up to a $1,000 reward. Tipsters will remain completely anonymous and are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP (7867) or p3tips.com/531.