APD releases picture of homicide suspect
Joshua Panas
January 18, 2019 04:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police department released a picture of a homicide suspect.
The man is seen riding a bike along Central near Rio Grande Wednesday.
Police believe he shot and killed a man at a bus stop after getting into a quarrel about the bike.
Law enforcement spent much of Wednesday searching the Bosque for the man but was unable to track him down.
Anyone with information about the man or the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.
