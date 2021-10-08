APD searches for truck suspected in road rage shooting near Old Town | KOB 4
APD searches for truck suspected in road rage shooting near Old Town

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 08, 2021 03:07 PM
Created: October 08, 2021 02:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking the public's help to find the truck used during the fatal road rage shooting Wednesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. 

Police identified the victim of the road rage shooting as Nelson Gallegos Jr. He was shot and killed Wednesday morning on Central near Rio Grande. It was his birthday. 

Gallegos Jr.’s family said he was driving his 7-year-old grandson to school when it happened.


