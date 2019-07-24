APD releases surveillance video from homicide investigation
KOB Web Staff
July 24, 2019 04:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police released surveillance video from of a shooting that resulted in the death of a man near San Mateo and Marble.
The video shows a man firing a shot into the direction where another man was found dead on Tuesday.
Four people appear in the surveillance video, two males and two females.
Police believe the two males got into an argument with the victim before the shooting.
Anyone who recognizes the people in the surveillance video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at P3tips.com.
