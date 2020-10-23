APD releases Use of Force report | KOB 4
APD releases Use of Force report

Joy Wang
Updated: October 23, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: October 23, 2020 04:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department Friday released its Use of Force report.

The 74-page report shows the findings from APD's Internal Affairs Division as they looked into the department's use of force from 2016 through 2019.
 
"We're able to start looking at this longitudinally, looking for trends," said Katharine Jacobs of APD's Internal Affairs Division. "And the goal was to look at force in the bigger context."
 
The finding show the Southeast Area Command, the area south of I-40  and east of I-25 had the most dispatched calls.

Police there also saw 130% calls for service than any other area command.

"When you look at it as a ratio, they're comparable across all area commands," Jacobs said.

When it came to officer initiated actions, such as spotting a stolen car, or witnesses a disturbance, APD officers used force 212 times out of more than 242,000 incidents.

"How do we take that data and now bring it back to our training academy and improve our training on those types of situations to lower the use of force being used in those types of situations," said Interim APD Chief Harold Medina.

The call types that were more associated with force include:

  • Disturbance
  • Family dispute
  • Suspicious person or vehicle

"One of the visions that I have for us is we take our response, and we look at our training when it comes to domestic violence, and we see how to make sure that we have more deescalation in those specific settings," Medina said.

The report stated 98% of use of force incidents were in policy, but also acknowledged there's been an increase.

The malfunction of body cameras is also been a concern.

In 2016, more than half of officers involved in force cases were incomplete.

In 2019, more than 88% of those events were fully recorded.

Click here to read the full report
 


