APD releases Use of Force report

When it came to officer initiated actions, such as spotting a stolen car, or witnesses a disturbance, APD officers used force 212 times out of more than 242,000 incidents.

"How do we take that data and now bring it back to our training academy and improve our training on those types of situations to lower the use of force being used in those types of situations," said Interim APD Chief Harold Medina.

The call types that were more associated with force include:

Disturbance

Family dispute

Suspicious person or vehicle

"One of the visions that I have for us is we take our response, and we look at our training when it comes to domestic violence, and we see how to make sure that we have more deescalation in those specific settings," Medina said.

The report stated 98% of use of force incidents were in policy, but also acknowledged there's been an increase.

The malfunction of body cameras is also been a concern.

In 2016, more than half of officers involved in force cases were incomplete.

In 2019, more than 88% of those events were fully recorded.

