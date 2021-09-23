APD releases video of deadly police shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department held a news conference Thursday, providing more details about a pursuit that ended with two officers shooting and killing a suspected car thief along a busy street last month.

Bodycam video shows Albuquerque police officers questioning 34-year-old Eric Padilla and a woman he was with on the corner of Menaul and Northwestern. Police suspected the couple had been driving in a stolen car. At one point, Padilla handed over a knife from his pocket.