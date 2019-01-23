APD releases video of homicide suspect
Christina Rodriguez
January 23, 2019 03:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police department released a video of a homicide suspect.
The man is seen walking in an alleyway. Police believe he shot and killed a man at a bus stop after getting into a quarrel about a bike.
Law enforcement spent much of Jan. 16 searching the Bosque for the man but was unable to track him down.
Anyone with information about the man or the homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.
