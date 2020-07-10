APD releases video of police shooting in Tanoan | KOB 4
APD releases video of police shooting in Tanoan

Kai Porter
Updated: July 10, 2020 07:02 PM
Created: July 10, 2020 03:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Newly-released body camera video shows the moment an Albuquerque police officer shot a man who was suffering from a mental health crisis inside a home in Tanoan.

Max Mitnik's father called police to the home on June 4. He reportedly said that his son was schizophrenic and wanted to be taken to the hospital because he feared he would “hurt his parents.”

After officers arrived, they said Mitnik went back inside the house with his mother. Police said they then heard her call out for help.

One officer ran inside. Mitnik max was locked inside a bathroom.

“He has a knife in his hand, and he's jabbing at his neck,” Mitnik's mother told the officer. 

“I'm going to suffer a lot if I don't kill myself. Will you please kill me, sir? Kill me,” Mitnik said. 

Albuquerque police say Mitnik then raised this knife as he walked toward the officer. APD said the officer feared for his life.

However, Mitnik's attorney feels the use of deadly force was not justified.

"They had called the officers to get them help, not to help him hurt himself," said attorney Ryan Villa. "And I think that there were a lot of other alternatives besides pulling out a firearm and shooting. Max seemed to me, from the video, to be walking towards the officer, not running, not lunging.”

Mitnik was shot in the head, but is expected to survive.

APD said the shooting is still under investigation, and the results of the investigation will be turned over to the Use of Force Board when it's complete. 

"The board will then evaluate the evidence to determine whether the officers tactics, drawing and exhibiting of a weapon and the use of deadly force in this instance, met the high standards expected of all Albuquerque police officers,” said APD Lt. Scott Norris.
 


