APD: Reports of shots fired in the area of Old Town Plaza

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 03, 2021 09:11 PM
Created: December 03, 2021 09:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers have arrived at Old Town Plaza after dispatch reportedly received several calls of shots being fired in the area.
Police are on scene now. The Old Town Holiday Stroll is taking place at the plaza.
No additional information has been provided at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
