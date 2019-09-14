APD requesting help to find 14-year-old boy | KOB 4
Justine Lopez
September 14, 2019 10:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- APD is asking for the public's assistance in locating Damien Johnson. 

Johnson, 14, is 5'4", 100 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at his school located at 707 Broadway SE at 3:58 p.m.

Johnson was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants. He may be carrying a large white binder.

He suffers from serious mental health issues that cause him to be a danger to himself and others. 

If anyone has information about Johnson's whereabouts they are asked to contact APD’s missing person unit at (505)-242-2677.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Created: September 14, 2019 10:10 PM

