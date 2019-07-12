APD responding to bomb threat at South Valley Walmart
KOB Web Staff
July 12, 2019 04:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A bomb threat has been made at the Walmart on Coors and Rio Bravo, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.
APD advised that people should avoid the area. Police did not provide any further information.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
