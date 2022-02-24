APD responding to Downtown shooting; one injured | KOB 4

APD responding to Downtown shooting; one injured

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: February 24, 2022 01:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Officers are responding Thursday afternoon to the scene of a shooting with injuries in downtown Albuquerque. 

Police say one person has been taken to the hospital. The shooting occurred in an alley in the area of Gold Avenue and 6th Street Southwest. 

Details are limited. APD is encouraging people to avoid the area between Central and Gold. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates. 


