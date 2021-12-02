APD responding to shooting involving law enforcement in NW Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD responding to shooting involving law enforcement in NW Albuquerque

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: December 02, 2021 11:03 AM
Created: December 02, 2021 10:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque Police Department is responding to a shooting in northwest Albuquerque involving law enforcement.

APD is responding to the area of 2600 Americare Court NW, near Quail Road and Coors Boulevard, where they say all officers are OK.

The scene is reportedly active and details are limited. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.


