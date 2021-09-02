APD: No injuries reported after shots fired near Christ Lutheran School

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Officers on Thursday afternoon responded to a shots fired call near the Albuquerque Christ Lutheran Church and School at 7701 Candelaria Rd. N.E.
The shots were fired outside the school property.
The Christ Lutheran School is across the street from Sandia High School. Police said there were no reports of shots fired at Sandia High School. The high school was ordered to shelter in place due to the nearby "disturbance in the area."
Police said there were no reports of injuries at the school and officers believe there is no further danger to the public.
Information is limited at this time.
