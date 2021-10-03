APD responds to two separate motorcycle crashes

Jamesha Begay
Updated: October 03, 2021 09:09 PM
Created: October 03, 2021 09:04 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police responded to two separate motorcycle crashes Sunday evening.
The first crash happened on Central Ave. NE and Four Hills Road SE, involving a truck and a motorcycle.
Authorities said the motorcyclist was transported to hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive. They said both occupants in the truck were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The second crash occurred on San Mateo Blvd. and Lumber Ave. NE, involving a car and a motorcycle.
Police said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in serious condition.
APD is investigating and closed all westbound lanes of traffic at San Mateo Blvd. and Lumber Ave. NE.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company