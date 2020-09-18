APD: Rollover crash closes Coors at Bluewater | KOB 4
APD: Rollover crash closes Coors at Bluewater

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 18, 2020 06:27 AM
Created: September 18, 2020 06:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police responded to a rollover crash in northwest Albuquerque Friday morning. 

The Albuquerque Police Department said the crash happened near Coors and Bluewater.

Both northbound and southbound Coors has been closed between Bluewater and Avalon.

Police said there is no timeline for when the intersection will be cleared, so the morning commute may be affected.   

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


