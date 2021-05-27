APD says it's dedicating more resources to root out crime downtown

Reports of gunshots and violence have followed.

"And public safety, the biggest part of public safety is law enforcement. Like it or not, law enforcement," Woodford said. "But the law enforcement is a big aspect and that's not happening."

However, APD said that's changing.

"We're seeing people coming in from outside of downtown and just wanting to start trouble," said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos.

APD has set up surveillance cameras, and says they've dedicated resources during specific times.

"We actually had SWAT guys shift to do some of their time on Fridays and Saturdays to help out downtown because we were seeing incidents of shootings," Gallegos said.