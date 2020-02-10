APD says new response team is starting to make an impact on crime | KOB 4
APD says new response team is starting to make an impact on crime

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: February 10, 2020 06:33 PM
Created: February 10, 2020 06:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A relatively new law enforcement program that is being used to tackle crime is making an impact, according to APD.  

The Proactive Response Team has been around for about a year. The PRT said they’re making a difference by policing in a different way.

The team works in one area: Coors and Central. PRT Officer Gabriel Candelaria said he sees a lot of familiar faces in the area.

"The community of Coors and Central is kind of a small, local, transient community. So, I know and I have a pretty good rapport with a lot of people that live in the Coors and Central area,” he said.

Homeless people in the area call on police for help accessing resources. One man needed help to get an ID to get a job, so officers gave him a 30-day bus pass for free and guided him on where to go.

"We pride ourselves on treating everybody with respect and dignity and we offer resources to everybody that we encounter that we arrest and we come into contact with,” said Sgt. Larry Middleton, who oversees the PRT in the southwest area command.

The PRT helps to free up officers to tackle other crime.

“In this general area—by lowering the amount of crime here and the calls for service—we actually are allowing other officers, if you ask other officers,  they say it's nice because they're not dealing with calls here at Coors and Central,” Sgt. Middleton said.

In 2018, the PRT received 1,764 calls for preliminary service. In 2019, they received 1,652—almost a 100 call decrease.


