APD says new response team is starting to make an impact on crime

Homeless people in the area call on police for help accessing resources. One man needed help to get an ID to get a job, so officers gave him a 30-day bus pass for free and guided him on where to go.

"We pride ourselves on treating everybody with respect and dignity and we offer resources to everybody that we encounter that we arrest and we come into contact with,” said Sgt. Larry Middleton, who oversees the PRT in the southwest area command.

The PRT helps to free up officers to tackle other crime.

“In this general area—by lowering the amount of crime here and the calls for service—we actually are allowing other officers, if you ask other officers, they say it's nice because they're not dealing with calls here at Coors and Central,” Sgt. Middleton said.

In 2018, the PRT received 1,764 calls for preliminary service. In 2019, they received 1,652—almost a 100 call decrease.