APD searches for suspect in I-40 hit-and-run

“Tom was standing right here looking like that when the vehicle came and hit him and it knocked him through the air or maybe not, maybe dragged him to right about here on the ground. Right about here it must of drug him that far it must have because he got a lot of road rash,” Stewart said.

For the last week, Avent has been on a ventilator at UNM hospital—slowly recovering from his injuries

“They have him heavily sedated because of his injuries, all his ribs from 3 to number 9 are broken. Most in more than one place his pelvis is broken in two places, he has a knee problem a shoulder problem he broke his nose, his cheekbone and he is covered in head to toe in road rash,” said Stewart.

Only family members have been allowed to see Avent in the hospital so far.

“If I do get to talk to him, just wanna tell him how much he means to us and just thankful that he made it, its just unbelievable,” Stewart said.

On Saturday, APD released this picture of the truck that hit Avent -- so far there have been no arrests made -- but Stewart has a message for the driver of the truck

“If you have an accident and you hit somebody you should stop, that's the law.”

APD says they are still looking for the truck that hit Avent last Friday. In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help him and his family.



