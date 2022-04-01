APD searches for suspect who cut off ankle monitor

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are asking for the public's help to find 35-year-old Myzel Hayes, who reportedly cut off his ankle monitor.
Police said Hayes is charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm.
If you have any information, you can contact police at 242-COPS.
APD is seeking the public’s help in locating Myzel Hayes, 35. Myzel cut off his ankle monitor. He is charged with aggravated battery w/ great bodily harm. If you know his whereabouts or any information please contact 242-COPS. pic.twitter.com/7kh6DHMbP5
