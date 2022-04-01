APD searches for suspect who cut off ankle monitor | KOB 4
APD searches for suspect who cut off ankle monitor

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 01, 2022 09:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are asking for the public's help to find 35-year-old Myzel Hayes, who reportedly cut off his ankle monitor.

Police said Hayes is charged with aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

If you have any information, you can contact police at 242-COPS.

