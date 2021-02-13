APD searches for suspect who shot at an officer in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: February 13, 2021 05:30 PM
Created: February 13, 2021 05:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD officers are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in northeast Albuquerque.
According to police, a suspect shot at an officer.
The officer's injuries were described as superficial and non-life-threatening.
Police have blocked off the area while they search for the suspect.
This is a developing story.
This is an active scene. Media is asked to stage at Charleston and Chico NE. Best approach is north from Central Ave on Charleston.
